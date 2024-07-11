Commerce Bank Sells 5,967 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

