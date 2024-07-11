Commerce Bank Purchases 56,775 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

