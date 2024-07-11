Commerce Bank Sells 9,292 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

