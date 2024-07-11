Commerce Bank Sells 4,819 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Energizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Energizer by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.