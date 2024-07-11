Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $260.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

