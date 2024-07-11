Commerce Bank Sells 5,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 436,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 247,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

