BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 59,556 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,556 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $109.45 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

