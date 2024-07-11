AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 341,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

