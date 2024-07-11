Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

