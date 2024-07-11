Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

