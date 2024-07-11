Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 4% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.67 and last traded at $91.49. Approximately 1,699,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,286,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

