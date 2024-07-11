NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 221,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,428,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 182.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

