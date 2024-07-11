Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $204.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.06.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,351 shares in the company, valued at $53,407,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,407,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

