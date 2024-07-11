Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 3.4%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. 43,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 223,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEU. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

