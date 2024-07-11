Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 3.7%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 311,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 709,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

