Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 3.2%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 227,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 709,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

