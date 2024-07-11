Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.24 and last traded at 3.24. Approximately 978,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,819,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.