Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 4.4%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.98. 644,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,396,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,222,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

