Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 2,220,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,711,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 60.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 14.2% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 64,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

