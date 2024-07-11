First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Down 4.3%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 103,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 573,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.