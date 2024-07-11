Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. 266,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,531,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 53,831 shares of company stock valued at $628,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

