Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $463.42 and last traded at $464.08. 4,083,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,546,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.86.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,341,062,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

