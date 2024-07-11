Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $258.20 and last traded at $256.41. Approximately 41,350,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 97,549,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $848.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,816,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $704,639,000 after acquiring an additional 405,502 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

