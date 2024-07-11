Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,942,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,821,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

