MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $248.48 and last traded at $248.76. 639,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,534,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $1,061,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,142,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,962,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,962,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $153,990,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

