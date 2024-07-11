Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.62. 102,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,162,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $6,900,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,833,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

