Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Down 4.1%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 75,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 769,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of -168.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $71,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 181,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 173,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

