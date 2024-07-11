Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Up 4.1%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 98,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 380,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

