Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 5%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 76,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 305,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.