Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. 620,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,975,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hello Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

