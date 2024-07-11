GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 123,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

