GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $909,000 Stock Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 128.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Innodata were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Innodata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.05 and a beta of 2.33. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

