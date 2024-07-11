GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $912,000 Holdings in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Backblaze by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Insider Activity at Backblaze

In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLZE

Backblaze Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLZE opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.