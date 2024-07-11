Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.49 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

