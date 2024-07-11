Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,515,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 11,240,342 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $14.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Iris Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

