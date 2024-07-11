GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $920,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

