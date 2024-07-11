23,081 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.