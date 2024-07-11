Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

