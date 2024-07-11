WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $219.75 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

