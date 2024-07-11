Sleepless AI Price Tops $0.55 (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.53126792 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $18,721,854.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.