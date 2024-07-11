Fei USD Price Up 1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and $35,668.18 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,485,639.53100954 with 16,227,379.70180365 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95429098 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $34,757.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

