BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $729.87 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $58,771.79 or 1.00160247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,885.53453285 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

