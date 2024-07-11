WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 28.1% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $156,084.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00116552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

