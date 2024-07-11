SingularityNET Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $759.47 million and $2.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,771.79 or 1.00160247 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62662906 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,263,985.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.