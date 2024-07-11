Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Trimmed by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $534.69 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

