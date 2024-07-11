RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 343,326 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 234.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 343,326 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

