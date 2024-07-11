Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,139 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,347 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $128,535,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $206.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.64.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

