Nvest Financial LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.8% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 102,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,553,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

