New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 196.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 928,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,862,000 after acquiring an additional 615,354 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 192.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,281,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $197,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,554 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

