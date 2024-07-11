GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

